Kim Zolciak’s Parenting Slammed After 17-Year-Old Daughter, Ariana, Wears Revealing Dress

The reality star faced backlash for allowing her daughter to wear a mini dress to a school dance.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is no stranger to scrutiny from her followers.

The Don’t Be Tardy star faced backlash after she shared a snap of her daughter Ariana, 17, and her homecoming date on Instagram. As reported by Bravo, the photo shows the couple posing together on stone steps. Ariana wore a pink bandeau mini dress, designed by Sherri Hill, with matching heels. Her date looked dapper in a white button-down, black slacks, and a pink bowtie.

Some of Kim’s fans complimented the high school students in the comments section. Others, however, felt that the short dress was inappropriate for a 17-year-old to wear and proceeded to question Kim’s parenting abilities.

“I wouldn’t have let her out of the house in that outfit but then again we need to remember who her mother is…” said a follower.

“Omg no way my parents would ever allow me to wear anything that short at that age,” chimed in a different person.

Kim seemed to have enough of the criticism.

The Bravo star was quick to defend her daughter, after a fan wrote “A bit too provocative Kim… And I’m a big fan… no need for it.”

“You opinion… no need for it,” quipped Kim, adding a lipstick mark emoji. Some of Kim’s dedicated fans seemed to agree with the sentiment, as the comment has been liked over 140 times.

A handful of fans also implied that Ariana had gone under the knife.

“I wonder what she would have looked like without enhancements and surgeries… shame!!” said a commenter.

Again, Kim had something to say about the negative feedback.

“GTFOH she hasn’t has an ounce of f***in surgery! She is 17,” clapped back the reality television star.

Despite the judgement, the post has already racked up more than 80,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that Kim’s parenting has been criticized. Last week, the mother of six was slammed after posting a picture of her 5-year-old daughter, Kaia Rose. Many fans believed that Kaia was wearing makeup and stated that she looked too mature for her age.

Loading...

According to Page Six, in 2018 the television personality was accused of altering an image of Kaia. Fans alleged that Kim photoshopped her daughter’s nose and backside. Kim took to Twitter and seemingly denied the claims.

“I think I’ve heard it all now!!” read the tweet.

To see more of Kim and her family, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.