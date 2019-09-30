After Donald Trump’s Blunders, Ukraine Embassy Asks People To Stop Using ‘The Ukraine’

Donald Trump repeatedly used the construction “the Ukraine” to refer to the Eastern European country and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington D.C. is doing its best to set people straight.

According to Politico, the Ukrainian embassy sent out a request on social media asking people to use the updated construction “Ukraine,” and to spell its capital city Kyiv, rather than out outdated Kiev.

The tweet comes on the heels of Trump’s recently messages referring to the country. The president has been taking to social media to defend himself against accusations that he contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to pressure him to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, presumably to hamper the former Vice President’s campaign for president in 2020.

Trump lashed out at the media and the Biden family in a message on Monday.

“The Fake News Media wants to stay as far away as possible from the Ukraine and China deals made by the Bidens. A Corrupt Media is so bad for our Country! In actuality, the Media may be even more Corrupt than the Bidens, which is hard to do!” Trump tweeted.

In response, Ukraine’s embassy in the U.S. responded with the reminder that the country doesn’t go by “the Ukraine,” a term that is politically controversial.

Let us kindly help you to use the words related to #Ukraine correctly. – Ukraine, not “the” Ukraine

– Kyiv, not Kiev These are the only politically correct terms that express respect to the country and its nation.

Be smart and avoid Soviet style clichés???? pic.twitter.com/C1WrSOo8ay — UKR Embassy in USA (@UKRintheUSA) September 28, 2019

Critics say that using “the” in front of the country’s name implies that it is a Soviet territory as opposed to a sovereign state. But the term still lingers, not only in the White House, but amongst the media and former administrations as well. Barack Obama referred to the country as “the Ukraine” on several occasions. The media has also reported on the situation using the article.

It seems that the president may have gotten the message. After the tweet from the embassy, Trump deleted and reposted a message, removing “the” from in front of “Ukraine.”

“Again, the President of the Ukraine said THERE WAS NO (ZERO) PRESSURE PUT ON HIM BY ME,” the original post read.

The president is facing an impeachment inquiry after his communication with Ukraine after Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would open an investigation into the situation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, impeachment has become increasingly popular with Americans. About 64 percent of Americans think that the Ukraine phone call is a serious problem, with 91 percent of Democrats saying the same. Of the people surveyed, 83 percent said that they weren’t surprised that Trump sought information from Ukraine on his political rival.