‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Wows Instagram Fans In New Swimsuit Photo

Anne de Paula has been pretty quiet on her Instagram for a couple of months now. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share an update, which marked only her third post for the whole month of September. Similarly, last month, the Brazilian bombshell only posted twice to her feed, which might be an indication that she has been pretty busy in the months following the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which came out in early May.

Her most recent update consists of a black-and-white snapshot in which she rocks a classic black one-piece swimsuit that features low-cut sides that show off quite a bit of skin. De Paula is posing against a white backdrop as she leans forward onto a white table. She is posing with one leg in front of the other as she rests her chin on her hand. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted, with a facial expression that is full of mystery and depth.

De Paula is wearing her brunette hair brushed back as her wet strands give off the vibe that she had been swimming prior to having the photo taken.

Since going live, the post — which de Paula shared with her almost 250,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,800 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 75 comments to the photo. Users of the app who are fans of the Brazilian model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot. The comments underneath the photo are a mix of Portuguese and English, combining the fan base she has in her home and adopted countries.

“Great shot love the black and white,” one user chimed in.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” raved another fan, trailing the comment with a cat emoji with heart eyes, a kiss mark, and fire emoji.

“Beautiful Babe!” said a third user, following the words with a red heart and a face blowing a heart-kiss emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, de Paula broke her Instagram silence from August with a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a green thong-cut swimsuit from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot, captured in Kenya early this year. This year’s edition marked de Paula’s third year with the magazine.