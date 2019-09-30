Gabrielle Union Flaunts Age-Defying Physique In Sexy Crop Top And Shorts Combo

Gabrielle Union is the coolest mom around, and she knows it!

The actress paraded her super fit body around Nebraska in a stunning zebra-print combo. She took to her Instagram page on Monday to offer her over 14 million followers a bit of start-of-the-week motivation, but she also flexed her fashion muscles in the process.

The new snaps are from her latest visit to her hometown of Omaha, and Gabrielle made sure to put on an eye-popping display with her stylish outfit. She rocked a zebra-print crop top and matching above-the-knee shorts, which allowed her to flaunt her rock-hard abs and world-famous curves freely.

The 46-year-old hottie completed her ensemble with a long, matching zebra print blazer-style jacket, as well as some comfortable white sneakers. She had her long dark locks up in a sleek bun and accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings. The outfit is straight from her collaboration with fashion brand New York & Company, which is inspired by her own style.

In one of the pictures, Gabrielle walked alongside her friends and her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade. The entire clan smiled joyfully as they appeared to be having a great time in Nebraska.

“How I’m steppin into this week… Offbeat but trying my best and surrounded by [heart emoji] Whole outfit from meeeeee new @nyandcompany,” the Hollywood star captioned the pic.

Another photo showed her locking hands with Dwyane and striking the peace sign at the same time, proving that she is ready to face the new week with a positive attitude. Wade looked very handsome himself in an all-black outfit, consisting of a black T-shirt with the word “Blessing” written across it, black skinny jeans that cuffed just above the ankle, a baseball cap, matching black sneakers, and sunglasses. He wore a golden watch around his left wrist, as well as a small earring and his striking wedding band.

Wade is currently on a “World Tour” ever since he retired from basketball, making stops all over the country on dates that represent specific moments or achievements of his career. His wife is usually there to support him, and this time it was time for the duo to take over her home state of Nebraska.

Accompanying them was, of course, baby Kaavia James, who is only 10-months-old. As reported by People magazine, the toddler was born via surrogate after Gabrielle suffered several miscarriages and the couple failed multiple IVF cycles.