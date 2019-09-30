Ashanti, 38, Pulls Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Hot New Beach Photo

Ashanti is showing off some serious skin in her latest bikini snaps.

Ashanti is pulling a seriously sultry pose in new bikini snaps shared to her Instagram account. The stunning 38-year-old actress and singer put her flawless body on full display in two hot new photos shared on social media on September 30 as she pulled on her bikini bottoms while posing at the beach.

The first shot showed the “Only U” singer pulling on the side of her skimpy bottoms with her right hand as she leaned up against a large rock on the sand with the water behind her.

Looking years younger than her actual age (she’ll turn 39-years-old on October 13), the gorgeous star was rocking the fun patterned two-piece with another piece of material on the chest that stretched up to her neck. The multi-colored design was also set off with a bright lime green trim to catch fans’ attention.

Ashanti had her long brunette hair – which was so long it even passed her waist – flowing down as she looked off to the side while posing for the camera. She also shielded her eyes with a pair of aviator shades.

In the caption, she urged her 5.1 million followers to “find [their] balance” while also tagging her location as being Marmaris, Turkey. The star also revealed that she was modeling one of the swimwear looks from her collaboration with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

The comments section was overrun with praise from her many followers, as fans left impressed messages for the John Tucker Must Die actress on the new upload.

“My bae,” one fan wrote alongside a face emoji with hearts for eyes. “Yessss queen,” a second wrote after seeing her rocking the fun bikini look.

A third simply commented with the word “Wow” and a red heart emoji.

Others flooded the comments section with fire emoji to show their thoughts on how hot the singer and actress was looking in her bikini.

Ashanti’s no stranger to showing off her curves in neon, though. As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this month, she recently stunned fans in a low-cut neon dress in another sizzling photo shared to social media.

As for how she got the body she’s so proudly showing off on her Instagram account, Ashanti previously opened up to Parade back in April about her workout routine.

“I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer. When I know I’m going for something specific, like preparing for a role, I try to definitely make it five,” she explained of how often she gets her exercise in.

“We do weight training, cardio, running,” Ashanti added of her go-to workouts to keep her body in such great shape.

“Sometimes [my trainer] has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body,” she then continued. “We’ll do the Stairmaster, lots of core work.”