Jennifer Lopez Shows Promise In Skimpy Crop Top & Sassy Mini Skirt With Dangerous Split While Touching Herself

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t stop. Only a day after she and Alex Rodriquez celebrated their impending nuptials in style while sharing lots of PDA at their engagement party, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is back at work, introducing her new fragrance to her social media fans in typical Jlo way.

The 50-year-old phenom posted a sexy video on her Instagram account for her 102 million followers to enjoy. She rocked a two-piece ensemble showcasing her Promise perfume while flaunting her enviable body on par with that of a super fit woman half her age.

Her seductive outfit of the moment consisted of an extremely cropped top that flew up and teased her upper body parts as she moved to bouncy music. Her costume also included a severely abbreviated mini skirt featuring a wrapped design and a dangerous slit meant to show her toned legs. The garment sat low on her hips, exposing her super taut tummy as the diva planted her feet into knee-high boots that offered a series of seductive sways and dramatic stances.

During the short yet sassy video, Jennifer carefully caressed her impossibly fit body as she talked about her new perfume.

“I made myself a promise to love who I am. To believe in all my dreams no matter what came my way,” she proclaimed while prancing her way through the fresh promo.

Within about half an hour of uploading JLo’s most recent post, more than 260,000 fans liked the upload while more than 1,200 followers commenting on the video. Many were at a loss for words, simply posting a whole bunch of red heart and fire emoji. Meanwhile, some sent the global star actual words via various languages to give the star encouragement and love.

“Today’s life is so beautiful,” said one fan who wrote her message in German.

“Wow god,” stated another commenter who wrote her message in Persian.

“Still use Jlo Glow til this day even if I gotta find it online,” admitted a third fan, who wrote about another Jennifer Lopez product in English.

“Forever wonderfull,” stated a fourth fan, also sending her message in English.

“Limitless woman,” remarked yet another of JLo’s social media followers.

Jennifer’s latest business endeavor meant the busy actress-singer-dancer needed to add to an already packed schedule. On the heels of launching her movie, Hustlers, the “Jenny From The Block” singer will be warming up her vocal cords as she joins Shakira to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl for the highly anticipated halftime show. Oh, and not incidentally, she will also be getting ready to marry her sweetheart, renowned athlete ARod.

To try to keep up with Jennifer Lopez as she flits from one activity to the next, follow the triple threat on her Instagram account.