KFC Heiress Kaila Methven Celebrates Her 28th Birthday In A Tiny Little Bikini

KFC heiress Kaila Methven celebrated her 28th birthday in style as she spent a week in Cabo in honor of her big day, and she took her fans along with her for the trip via social media.

The Blast reports that Kaila spent the week partying at nightclubs, lounging on yachts, and having some fun in the sun on a jet ski. She also posed in an odd photo where lizards crawled all over her body as she rocked a skimpy bikini.

The heiress turned fashion designer was seen sporting a tiny bikini, which boasted a green, yellow, red, and black triangle top and some matching black bikini bottoms that included multiple strings holding the sides of the swimwear together.

Kaila wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup on the beach, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

Methven was also seen photographed in other bikinis as well. One of which was a black tube top with a pair of white ruffled bottoms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaila has made headlines in the past. Earlier this year, she was photographed going completely naked while posing in $10 million worth of diamonds and jewelry for JMG Lifestyle.

“For the shoot I had to be naked in front of about 20 people which was a little scary at first but it really wasn’t about nudity for me, this was about creating something artistic and empowering with a woman’s body,” Kaila said about the photos.

“I’m proud to be a woman, and JMG Lifestyle Magazine uplifts women, they are about representing strong, modern day women, l wanted to create a shoot that is strong and fearless and powerful,” the KFC heiress continued.

“I have so much respect for women, and my own mother had to face many challenges and inequality,” Kaila added, revealing that she hopes she can also empower women to be themselves and continue speaking out for their rights each day.

Meanwhile, Kaila is more than just an heiress to a huge fortune. She is also a fashion designer who designs sexy couture pieces with her line, Madame Methven.

Fans can see more of Kaila Methven’s life and clothing line by following her on Instagram.