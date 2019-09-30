Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Michael E. Knight’s Mysterious Character Of ‘Martin Gray’ Debuts

General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s a lot of juicy action on the way with Monday’s show. Carly and Sonny are eagerly anticipating the birth of their new child, but teasers reveal that there are other big developments coming with this September 30 show as well.

Soap opera veteran Michael E. Knight is joining the show in a new role, and General Hospital spoilers tease that the first glimpses of his character should be incorporated into Monday’s episode. Viewers have been anxious to find out who the All My Children star will play, but the show isn’t revealing very much ahead of time.

Knight spoke with Soap Opera Digest to reveal a few General Hospital spoilers about his new role. It turns out that he reached out to executive producer Frank Valentini to inquire about any possible gigs and the show was quick to pounce on this opportunity.

Apparently, Knight will be playing a new character that the writers had already been developing. In a nod to the actor’s work with All My Children, the character was renamed to be Martin Gray. The name of Martin is, of course, a tribute to the actor’s AMC character of Tad Martin. According to IMDb, the character’s last name is Gray.

In the extended SOD interview in the outlet’s print edition, Knight admitted that he didn’t think his new gig would generate headlines. He seemingly thought it’d be some little thing, and he says it’s humbling and meaningful to him that General Hospital viewers and other soap fans are so excited about this.

The actor says he contacted two of his AMC colleagues for insight before he reached out to Valentini. Both James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Rebecca Budig (Hayden) know Knight and are currently starring on General Hospital. They were apparently thrilled to help make this happen, and it seems many others from the cast are excited to have Michael on-board.

Just who is Martin Gray? As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Knight’s character will be seen wearing a suit and tie at GH in some of his initial scenes. He’ll be connecting with some Port Charles residents who are currently in a tough position, but that doesn’t exactly narrow things down much.

General Hospital spoilers do indicate that Martin will cross paths with Valentin to some degree. In addition, while his initial involvement with others in Port Charles may be relatively small in the beginning, it seems the writers have lots of ideas about where this character could head.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s episode will focus a great deal on Sonny and Carly navigating the birth of their child. Jordan will insist on talking to Sam after hearing from the shady nurse about Shiloh, and Alexis will be relieved over something.

Monday’s episode also contains scenes with Nelle, Willow, Kristina, Josslyn, and Michael in various combinations, so it’ll be interesting to see where Knight’s character of Martin factors into the action. Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding Michael E. Knight’s character should emerge after these first scenes of his air, and fans cannot wait to learn more.