Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Flaunts Killer Curves In Pink Bikini On The Beach

Madi Edwards seems to be struggling to get the week going as her mind is apparently still on the beach, if her Instagram is to be believed. On Monday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself with her toes in the sand as she rocks a cute bikini that shows off the model’s enviable curves.

In the photo, Edwards is seen posing on Hamilton Island, Australia, as she indicated via her caption. The model is rocking a bubblegum pink two-piece bathing suit that consists of an interesting bandeau top with a frilly front and thin straps that keep the two curtain-like bras in place. The top also boasts a cutout right in the middle, which teases a bit of her cleavage, putting her busty physique on display. Edwards teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides. According to the tag she included with the photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Amore + Sorvete, whose Instagram page indicates the style is called Taormina bikini.

Edwards is tugging at the strings of her bikini bottoms, as she poses with one leg slightly in front of the other in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body.

Edwards accessorized her beach outfit with a pair of brown shades that helps protect her eyes from the sun while adding a little glam to her look. Her blonde highlighted hair is parted in the middle and styled down in large waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is looking at a point off-camera as she smiles for the photo.

Since going live, the post — which Edwards shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 17,000 likes in a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in more than 140 comments, proving to be quite popular among her following.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to gush over her stunning looks and to express their admiration for her.

“Oh my gosh,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“You have a look that fascinates hearts, Princess of the universe,” raved another fan, also adding a string of heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Looking good,” said a third fan, adding a fire emoji at the end of the comment.