Aussie Model Natasha Oakley Rocks A Tiny Green Bikini And Sun Hat While Sitting In The Sand

Natasha Oakley is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

On Monday, September 30, the Aussie model and swimsuit designer announced the release of brand Monday Swimwear’s newest Resort Collection with a sizzling new post that has proved hard to be ignored. The upload contained a total of three steamy snaps of the 29-year-old showing off her incredible figure in some of the new pieces for the line and, judging by the reaction of her two million followers, the babe certainly seemed to do her brand justice.

Natasha’s latest Instagram upload kicked off with a shot of the blond bombshell sitting in the sand with the golden sunlight spilling over her bronzed skin, which she was showing off an an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination.. The light green two-piece consisted of an underwire-style, pushup top that appeared hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage very much on display. She also sported a pair of cheeky, matching bikini bottoms with a dangerously high-cut design to flaunt her toned legs as she sat on the beach. It tied in delicate bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs, which often make an appearance on her Instagrma page. To finish off the look, Natasha wore a floppy sun hat on top her blond tresses, and went nearly makeup free to let her natural beauty and striking facial features shine.

Fans wanting to see more of the stunner’s killer physique didn’t have to do more than scroll to the next slide of her new social media upload. The second photo of the set saw Natasha posing with her pal and business partner Devin Brugman, as well as two other Monday Swimwear models — all of whom were showing some serious skin in sexy bikinis. This time, Natasha opted for the same type of bikini top in a white and tan striped pattern, matching it with a pair of high-waist bottoms that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

To finish off the post, Natasha added a third slide to the upload that provided her fans with a pulse-racing close-up of her incredible figure. The beauty was again rocking a bikini of the same green color as the first snap, though in a different style entirely that clung to her body in all of the right ways. She was captured pouring water from a bottle all over her sandy legs to wash them off, teasing her fans with the sultry display and definitely leaving them wanting more.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up well over 7,000 likes within just two hours since going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for Natasha and her jaw-dropping display.

“So dreamy,” one person wrote, while another said that Natasha was “perfect.”

Loading...

“Wow wow wow,” commented a third, adding the flame emoji to further express her admiration for the looks.

This is hardly the first time that Natasha has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the babe recently debuted another two-piece from Monday Swimwear’s new Resort Collection on her Instagram page, this time an even more revealing blue bikini that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.