Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Slams Tamra Judge For Being A ‘Bully,’ Talks Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion

Gretchen Rossi is weighing in on 'RHOC' hot topics.

Gretchen Rossi is still not a fan of Tamra Judge.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s Eternal Beauty event on Thursday, September 26, the new mom opened up about her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, who she labeled a “bully,” before sharing her thoughts on the sudden and unexpected demotion of the series’ longtime cast member, Vicki Gunvalson.

“Tamra has always been a bully, and she will always be a bully, and she does what she needs to do to keep her paycheck,” Rossi explained, according to the magazine’s September 27 report.

According to Rossi, Judge is a one-trick pony who doesn’t care what she says or how it might affect someone. As she explained, Judge has no boundaries and will come after anyone’s family or business. That said, while she doesn’t enjoy Judge at all, she has no problem with Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, and actually told the magazine that she likes Eddie.

“But, you know,” she continued, “I’m surprised Eddie would want to be with someone like her.”

Judge married husband Eddie in June 2013 with cameras rolling and was later seen alongside him in their Bravo TV special, Tamra’s OC Wedding. Meanwhile, Rossi has yet to marry her longtime fiancé, Slade Smiley, who she recently welcomed a child with.

On the heels of her postpartum depression announcement earlier this month, which The Inquisitr reported on days ago, Rossi said she was surprised to see her friend Gunvalson demoted from her full-time role to a part-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 14th season. After all, she feels that if they didn’t demote Gunvalson after she and her now-ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers were accused of lying about his cancer diagnosis, they couldn’t have possibly had a good enough reason to do so.

“The fact that they decided this year was kind of a shocker to me,” Rossi admitted.

Rossi went on to say that when it comes to the Bravo TV paychecks the ladies of The Real Housewives franchise are pulling in, the numbers are really high. So, when it comes to their roles on the show, it is evident that each and every cast member continues to pull in fans and viewers to the series.

Rossi appeared on the show in a full-time position from Season 4 until Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.