Rita Ora Flaunts Incredible Figure In Black Bra & Tiny Shorts

The singer stunned in her revealing outfit.

Rita Ora sizzled in her latest Instagram post. The “Let You Love Me” singer shared a series of sexy snaps for her 15.4 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Rita struck a variety of poses, while sitting on a windowsill.

The tan and toned bombshell looked like a total smoke show in her revealing outfit. Rita flaunted her fit physique in a black bra and a pair of tiny white shorts. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress’s washboard abs, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs were on full display. Rita paired the sultry ensemble with an oversized motorcycle racing jacket.

The 28-year-old styled her long blond hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. Her stunning makeup, which consisted of bright blue eyeshadow and nude lipgloss, gave the look major 1960s vibes.

In the caption, Rita thanked the audience from her most recent performance in Sweden.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 90,000 likes.

Rita’s dedicated followers also flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Slaying you’re absolutely gorgeous,” praised a follower.

“Unreal. Perfection. What isn’t there to love about a Queen like you,” gushed another admirer.

As fans of the singer are well aware, Rita has a habit of posting provocative photos on social media. In an Instagram post from last week, the English artist stunned in a skintight red crop top and matching skirt that left little to the imagination.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Rita discussed her career. She explained that one of the most difficult aspects of being famous is having to deal with scrutiny from the media. The publication noted that the singer’s love life is often a hot topic, as she has been romantically linked to famous musicians, including Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars. She insisted, however, that she is not currently focused on having a relationship.

“People love to know about my personal life, and I’ve sort of accepted that. But what I’ve learned about love is that it’s not my main priority right now,” revealed Rita. “I don’t think it has been for a while. I don’t know. I love hard and fall really hard, all the time. And my fans always say to me on Twitter, ‘Try not to fall hard this time! Try to take it easy!’ And I just laugh because they’re always right.”

