Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Workout Bra & Red Booty Shorts

Dolly Castro is a ray of sunshine on Instagram. Her bright smile and pretty face are always a sight for sore eyes. On Monday, she shared a snap in which she looked fantastic wearing her workout clothes.

In the snap, Dolly was standing in a field. She wore a black workout bra that featured a cutout in the center, which highlighted her cleavage. She paired the bra with a pair of incredibly tight red booty shorts. On display were her chiseled abs, round booty and toned legs.

Dolly wore a full face of makeup, and her hair was pulled up in a ponytail on the top of her head. She smiled as she struck a pose for the camera. She also held an adorable dog, who apparently went for a walk with her.

In the post’s caption, she said that she had just finished her daily walk with her four-legged friend. She also plugged a brand of BCAAs she likes to use to help her recover from working out.

Many of Dolly’s followers commented on how hot she looked in the outfit.

“You look amazing girl,” one admirer said.

“Those abs are poppin’,” wrote another follower.

“YOU ARE BODY GOALS,” one female fan wrote.

Dolly’s fans also loved her cute dog. In a reply to a comment about the dog, Dolly said the pup doesn’t like to have her picture taken. It’s a good thing that Dolly doesn’t mind having her photo snapped because her updates thrill her 6.1 million followers.

Part of that is because Dolly has a figure that looks good in just about everything. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she looked amazing in a floral jumper. In August, she rocked a red-and-black floral pantsuit.

The creative force behind Bars and Branches, a company that sells fitness apparel, swimwear, and some fitness equipment, Dolly keeps busy — but not too busy to update her Instagram account. She regularly models clothing for Fashion Nova and hot Miami Styles.

Loading...

Dolly is passionate about body positivity. Over the summer, she shared a post in which she wore a bikini which showed off her booty as well as her stretch marks.

“Booties have stretch marks — especially the big ones,” she wrote in the caption.

She has proven that women with stretch marks can look just as hot as the ones who don’t have any.

Fans wanting to keep up with Dolly can follow her Instagram account.