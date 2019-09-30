Sara Underwood Goes Braless Under Plunging Romper For New Instagram Update

After spending a few weeks in the desert, Sara Underwood is on her way back north to Washington state. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Underwood and her partner Jacob Witzling recently explored Utah and its gorgeous landscapes in their ’79 Ford pickup truck, whose bed houses a tiny cabin that they built specifically to allow them to go on road trips with total freedom, snippets of which she often shares with her legion of Instagram fans.

On Monday, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in front of one tiny wooden cabin that Witzling built when the two met, as she explained in her caption. The photo shows Underwood in a bright yellow romper that features a loose, plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, leaving plenty of skin on display. The cut of the garment shows that the model is not wearing a bra underneath, which helps accentuate her busty physique. As she indicated via a tag paired with the photo and her caption, the romper she is rocking in from Revolve.

The 35-year-old former Playboy model completed her outfit with a pair of brown leather boots with Western-style fringes that come up to her knees.

The 2007 Playboy Playmate of the year styled her blonde tresses with her signature bangs swept to the sides while the rest of her hair is pulled back into two side buns.

In the photo, the model is looking down as she appears to kick the leaves on the ground, striking a fun pose that highlights her playful personality.

Since going live, the post — which Underwood shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 11,100 likes in under 20 minutes of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same short minutes also managed to bring in upwards of 60 comments, which are bound to keep coming as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde bombshell and her adventures flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

Loading...

“[T]he boots Sara! To[o] cute sweetie,” one fan chimed in, adding a red heart emoji at the beginning of the comment.

“So jealous of you guys’s traveling and cabins,” said another fan.

“I bet it brought back some memories, what a great 2 yrs you had together, keep them coming, sexy romper,” yet a third fan raved, trailing the message with a red hearts and a princess emoji.