VS Angel Candice Swanepoel Squats In Tight Leggings In New Workout Video

Candice is setting pulses racing with her new workout video.

Candice Swanepoel got pulses seriously racing in a new workout video posted to her Instagram account. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel put her seriously fit and toned body on full display in the black and white clip, which showed her getting in a workout in the gym in a pair of seriously tight leggings.

The clip – posted online on September 30 – showed 30-year-old Candice getting her squats in while holding weights on her shoulders and in her hands as she was filmed from behind in her skimpy gym gear, which also included a racerback sports bra that showed off her tiny bare middle.

As well as squatting with the weights, the mom of two also hit the floor to do a few leg lifts with weights tied to her ankles as well as lifting her knee while laying on her side.

With her long blonde hair tied up away from her face in a ponytail, the flawless model got a pretty serious workout in in what appeared to be her home gym. She revealed in the caption that she was getting a sweat on while wearing the gear from Alo Yoga.

Fans definitely took notice of Candice’s toned figure in the comments section, as many of her impressed followers flooded the post with praise for the gorgeous supermodel.

Many left emoji in the comments section, sharing strong arms, face with hearts for eyes, and fire.

“So perfect,” one person wrote, while another of Candice’s 13.6 million followers called her a “goddess” after seeing her workout video.

“So jealous of her body,” a third commented.

But her new gym clip isn’t the only good look at her flawless body the model has given her millions of followers recently.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, she was recently flashing a whole lot of skin in a maroon bikini in a throwback shot posted to her account.

The snap showed Candice posing with her two sons during a recent vacation to the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Prior to that, Swanepoel’s legs were the focus as she showed off her mile-long pins in a leather mini dress in another stunning photo shared with her Instagram followers.

But it will probably come as little surprise to fans of the South African beauty to see her getting a workout in on social media, as she’s previously opened up about how important exercise is to her lie as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym,” Swanepoel told The Cut, adding, “It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment.”