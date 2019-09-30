Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Deep Cleavage With Sultry Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated model Ashley Alexiss is rapidly raising temperatures on Instagram Monday morning. The full-figured model was seemingly feeling a little reflective and somewhat snarky as she wrote the caption to go along with a sultry new photo, along with a tease about a calendar she’s creating. Her fans are absolutely loving this vibe.

Alexiss told her Instagram followers that they can start to pre-order her upcoming 2020 calendar now and it seems the photo she shared might be a shot from that enticing calendar. Along with the jaw-dropping snapshot, Ashley joked about how what doesn’t kill you gives you a dark sense of humor along with some questionable coping skills.

The model’s fans may be laughing over her caption and anxious to check out her calendar, but it’s Ashley’s photo that is generating a stir. Alexiss was seemingly posing nude, or nearly nude, with just a strip of purple fabric and her long, blonde hair preventing the photo from breaking Instagram’s modesty rules.

Ashley went with a heavy makeup palette for this look, a dark purple shadow and black eyeliner serving to enhance her gorgeous blue eyes. Alexiss chose a pale pink lip color and a pouty look as she gazed toward the photographer with her lips slightly parted.

The 28-year-old Massachusetts native wore her long, blonde hair swept over to one side in long, loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder and one breast. The purple strip of fabric was placed strategically over Ashley’s other breast, but it was impossible to miss the model’s deep cleavage with this sexy pose.

Alexiss is generating a lot of heat across social media for sharing photos like this that highlight how bold and confident she is. As The Inquisitr previously shared, another recent Instagram snapshot showcased Ashley’s insane hourglass figure and had her fans drooling.

Based on the reaction to this new Instagram post, Alexiss’ fans will be eager to check out her upcoming calendar. Ashley has 1.8 million people following her social media page now and thousands showed their love for this latest snap in a matter of minutes.

There were also dozens of comments posted by Ashley’s fans during the first hour this sultry shot was on her page and people were overwhelmingly in favor of this enticing look. The fire emoji were plentiful as were the accolades about how gorgeous the Sports Illustrated model looked.

Being recognized by Sports Illustrated this year has definitely helped Ashley Alexiss build her brand and fan base this past year. The voluptuous model’s career is on fire and people cannot wait to find out what else she has in the works.