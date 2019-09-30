Andy Cohen Says ‘RHOP’ Star Michael Darby ‘Squeezed His Butt’ Amid Assault Controversy

Fans of the Real Housewives of Potomac know that Michael Darby, husband to Ashley Darby, has been repeatedly accused of grabbing men’s butts. He was even charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct by a cameraman on the Bravo show. Now, Andy Cohen admits that he too was a victim of Michael’s rogue butt-grabbing.

Cohen spoke about the incident on a recent episode of his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, according to OK Magazine.

The allegations against Michael have been a major element of the latest season of the show, but the situation with Cohen came to light after the women on the show discussed it on a recent reunion episode. With the husband’s present, the women on the show claimed that the had seen Michael grab Andrew Martin, Katie Rost’s fiance. Gizele Bryant added that she had heard that Michael had grabbed some of the producers’ butts as well. Robyn Dixon chimed in that she had been told something similar.

That’s when Ray, Karen Huger’s husband, weighed in on the controversy.

“I’ve seen you grab someone’s behind, for myself. I saw you in a different situation,” Ray, 72, said. “I saw you grab Andy’s butt at the reunion… I saw that. You guys were kidding around. It’s not a big deal.”

He went on to say that he didn’t think it was a bad thing and that Michael had said that grabbed each other was a playful form of interaction in Australia.

Michael has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and the formal charges against him were dropped for lack of evidence. He told Andy that he didn’t remember grabbing Andy.

“There’s another unfounded accusation from someone,” Michael said on the reunion.

Loading...

At the time, Andy said that he didn’t remember anything happening, but he said he would have been fine with it.

Later, during WWHL, he admitted that he was reminded that Michael had grabbed him.

“That was me. It was at the end of the reunion a few years before, and I had just totally forgotten frankly. Someone at Bravo reminded me the next day. I said ‘Wow, Michael squeezed my butt.’ But he said that that’s a way he’s just friendly with other guys. Have you ever heard of that?!” he said.

Michael and Ashley recently welcomed a new baby into their lives, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The pair had famously shared their struggle to conceive on the show, and Ashley said that meeting her new son was the happiest day of her life.