Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Sizzles In Sheer Top, Thigh-High Boots

Khloe Terae is known for a lot of things but having a dull sense of fashion is certainly not one of them. It is no accident that the Canadian Playboy model has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram page, and she knows how to keep them coming back. On Monday, the blond bombshell started off the week on the right foot when she took to the popular social media platform to post a triple update in which she shows off her romantic side in an outfit that is both coquettish and super sexy.

The first photo in the series shows the model from the chest up as she holds a little yellow flower by her face. She is sitting amid similar flowers as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips puckered and slightly parted.

The second snap shows the model’s full outfit as the camera captures her sitting on the concrete while rocking a beige lace top with straps that go over her shoulders and an underwire structure that helps accentuate her buxom physique. Terae teamed her top with a shiny black miniskirt that sits around her navel area. Completing her sultry look, she wore corduroy thigh-high boots that complement the colors and textures of her outfit.

In the first and third photos, Terae is wearing her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and back. In the second, on the other hand, her hair swept over to one side.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Terae shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 1,400 likes in just half an hour of being posted. The same short minutes also brought in nearly 100 comments on the photos, which are bound to rake in quite a bit more in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for the Canadian stunner.

“Looking good,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of fine hand signs.

Loading...

“Fabulous looking gorgeous,” chimed in another fan, including a series of double pink heart emoji after the words.

“Who could not love you, you are beautiful,” raved yet a third fan.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Terae is always testing the limits with her posts. The model recently shared a snapshot of herself in a wet, see-through swimsuit that instantly set Instagram ablaze.