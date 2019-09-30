Scheana Marie’s Friend Janet Elizabeth Reportedly Joins ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Cast

A number of new cast members will reportedly be introduced later this year.

Scheana Marie has reportedly been given an ally on Vanderpump Rules.

Ahead of the premiere of Season 8, an insider has revealed to Hollywood Life that the longtime reality star will be seen alongside her friend Janet Elizabeth, who is expected to appear on the series as a featured cast member on the upcoming episodes.

“She was brought in by Scheana and seems to always have Scheana’s back on things and supports her fully. They’ve been friends for years and she’s one of Scheana’s best friends,” the source explained.

According to the September 29 report, Janet filmed scenes for the show’s upcoming season a lot and has attended a number of events with the group, including James Kennedy’s girlfriend, model Raquel Leviss, who recently nabbed a waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based.

During an interview with the outlet earlier this month, Scheana teased the potential addition of new cast members as she said there were “plot twists” coming to the show and added that there will be unexpected things seen. She then said that fans will definitely be entertained by what is to come.

Jax Taylor also spoke to the outlet weeks ago and dissed the people who had been added to his show for Season 8.

“I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” Jax told Hollywood Life, adding that some of the new cast members seemed to be a bit “thirsty.”

Continuing on to Hollywood Life, Jax said that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, he and his co-stars don’t typically allow new people to become part of their group because they have such an extensive history with one another. As he explained, he and his co-stars have a tight circle because they never truly know what people’s intensions are for wanting to be a part of their group.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brett Willis confirmed his role on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this month to a writer for iHeartRadio’s Rock 105.3, who visited SUR Restaurant and learned he would be “heavily featured” on the new episodes. According to the report, Brett is a bartender at the restaurant and will likely be featured on the series alongside his girlfriend, Danica Dow, who also works at the venue and is close with the ladies of the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.