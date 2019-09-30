Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like An Absolute Boss Babe In Purple Suit On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian keeps on proving time and time again that she is one of the most fashionable businesswomen in Hollywood, and her latest Instagram update is the ultimate definition of a boss babe.

In the new snap, the Poosh founder is seen taking a call in her office — but she definitely does it was more stylishly than anyone else. Rocking a lavender purple pantsuit, which featured a plunging blazer and wide-leg pants, Kourt had her bare feet on the desk as she picked up the phone and gave the camera a sultry look.

Her signature dark raven locks were pulled back from her face, and she donned a full face of makeup, including a dark smokey eye shadow and dark mascara, perfectly contoured cheekbones, and a dab of light pink lipstick shade on her full lips.

And while the mother-of-three, who leaned back on her office chair and appeared to be super relaxed, ended up being the main focus of the photo, the goal was to ultimately promote her new collaboration — which also sat on the desk. She recently joined hands with the brand Sage to design her very own diffuser, which is quite modern-looking and comes in a relatively small size.

Poosh also sells an essential oil blend that can be used in the diffuser. This type of product is the sort of thing Kourtney has been advocating for a while, as fans will know that she has lead a super healthy lifestyle for years now. In her website, she explained that she first started using oil diffusers after her doctor recommended it to her when she hit by the flu and a bad sinus infection that seemed to last forever.

“I started diffusing essential oils in my home and realized how these floral and herby scents really transport you. I also love how you can create a signature scent for your home with certain smells. I’m so into the idea of coming home to a distinct scent that just puts me and others at ease, and that you can get that familiar feeling when you enter the house right away because the scent hits you and you just know you can relax there,” she wrote.

Aside from her business ventures, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also made headlines recently for her relationship status with younger sister Kim. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two have not been getting along for a while now, and that the deterioration of their friendship is not only for the cameras but is actually happening in real life.