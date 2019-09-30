Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Killer Curves In Impossibly Tight Jeans And Black Lace Bustier

Jasmine Sanders is serving up another look on Instagram that her fans are going wild for.

On Monday, September 30, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a smoking hot new set of photos to her Instagram page that have gained some serious recognition from her 3.6 million followers. The post included a total of six sizzling snaps of the bikini model, with its geotag placing her in Paris, France, where she’s been for the last few days for Paris Fashion Week. Jasmine was captured by the camera posing up a storm along the white-and-gold hallways of a large building, finding the perfect lighting to flaunt her killer curves in a sexy ensemble that did her nothing but favors.

Fans are used to seeing Jasmine rocking a barely-there bikini on her Instagram page, though her ensemble for today’s impromptu photo shoot comprised of much different attire. Instead, the stunner opted for a more classic look of jeans and a black top that still did the job of showcasing her incredible physique to her impressive social media following, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Jasmine sent pulses racing in a pair of impossibly tight skinny jeans that clung to her famous booty and toned thighs in all of the right ways. They featured a distressed design all along the legs, offering yet another opportunity for the model to show off some skin, while its waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her flat midsection.

As for her top half, the social media sensation known as Golden Barbie to her fans followed one of the season’s most popular trends and wore lingerie as a top. The stunner paired her tighter-than-skin jeans with a black lace bustier that left her decolletage completely bare, putting an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A flirty, scalloped trim adorned the cups of the piece to draw even more attention to her bare chest, and it cut off half way down her torso to put her sculpted abs well on display.

To bring even more edge to her eye-popping outfit, Jasmine sported a pair of thigh-high black leather boots, and carried a black Chanel bag in her hand stew match. A pair of thick gold hoop earrings dangled from her ears, while a shimmering gold cuff bracelet brought even more bling to the ensemble. She completed her look by wearing her signature blonde tresses in a half-up ponytail, and sported a glamorous makeup look that made her striking facial features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year began showering her latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up over 17,000 likes after juts two hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” one person wrote, while another called Jasmine a “smoke show.”

“Are you even real??” questioned a third fan.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has put her incredible body on display on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent Instagram post from the bombshell saw her sporting a minuscule silver crop top and matching skirt — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.