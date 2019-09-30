Ashley Graham Flaunts Naked Baby Bump In Latest Lingerie Snap While Visiting Family In Rhode Island

Ashley Graham has not been holding back when it comes to showing off her baby bump for her 9.2 million Instagram followers. Frequently taking to the popular social media platform to post photos of her pregnancy progress, the model’s followers absolutely love her bump snaps.

This weekend, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model celebrated her mother-in-law’s 75th birthday and aunt-in-law’s 70th birthday with her husband Justin Ervin’s family in Rhode Island. On Sunday night, she let her followers in on the fun family time by posting a bunch of snaps to the photo-sharing site.

In the first pic, the 31-year-old is featured on the enormous winding wooden staircase while dressed in black lingerie. In the photo, which is taken at a distance in order to capture the entire space, Ashley has one hand resting on the banister while cocking one hip to the side and throwing the other hand up in the air in a triumphant gesture. She has her long, dark tresses pulled back into an updo and goes barefoot for the photo.

Another pic shows the mom-to-be alongside her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and aunt-in-law as they pose together on the outside deck. The model is dressed in a tight-fitting, curve-hugging black dress that is open at the chest to reveal plenty of skin while highlighting her cute bump.

The last photo in the set features the Vogue model holding up a tiny yellow onesie in front of her bump with the location written in black letters. Ashley spent the weekend with her in-laws at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, according to the onesie. She is dressed again in the black lingerie set, which features lace details and a sports bra-style top, while her head is cut from the photo.

In the caption of the post, Ashley writes that when you marry your partner, you often marry their family and expresses her gratitude for her in-laws. She adds that the weekend she spent celebrating her mother-in-law and aunt-in-law’s birthdays was incredibly special.

The model’s millions of followers left almost 250,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments on the post within the first 12 hours of being posted. They expressed their love for the mother-to-be and added that she looked happy and gorgeous in the photos.

“You look so happy and beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley announced her pregnancy with her first child this past August.