‘Star Wars’ Icon Mark Hamill Piles On After Ivanka Trump’s Social Media Posts Generate A Stir

Over the weekend, first daughter Ivanka Trump prompted a new round of snark across social media in response to a photo she shared. Plenty of everyday people posted digs referencing the picture and caption of Trump’s, and it turns out that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill couldn’t resist getting in on this one, too.

As The Inquisitr detailed, the buzz came in reaction to a social media post of Ivanka’s. The photo that she shared on both Instagram and Twitter showed her dressed up and standing next to husband Jared Kushner, their three children in the room with them.

Ivanka and Jared’s youngest child, 3-year-old Theodore, was dressed up as a stormtrooper from the iconic Star Wars series. Trump quipped that the force was strong in their family, and critics had a lot to work with when it came to this post.

Sunday afternoon, Hamill himself decided to join in on the snark. The actor, who iconically played Luke Skywalker in the early Star Wars films, shared Ivanka’s original tweet and quipped that she misspelled the word fraud. He also added a hashtag that was used on quite a few tweets over the weekend related to Trump’s post.

It looks as if Hamill’s tweet generated quite a bit more engagement than Trump’s original.

Ivanka has just over 7 million people following her on Twitter, along with about 5 million on Instagram. Between the two social media sites, this photo and note of Trump’s received about 350,000 likes and 21,000 comments since it was originally shared Saturday evening. It was also retweeted about 4,700 times on Twitter.

In comparison, Hamill has 3.3 million followers on Twitter. He may have a smaller group following him on the social media site compared to the president’s oldest daughter, but this particular post spread far and wide across Twitter.

Hamill’s dig toward Trump has been liked more than 462,000 times in just 21 hours. The post has been retweeted almost 90,000 times and it has more than 19,000 comments.

The Star Wars star did get some pushback from Trump supporters among the comments replying to his tweet. However, it looks like there was a lot more support for his snarky response to Ivanka’s original post than criticism.

This isn’t the only time that a Trump post has been eclipsed by someone else famous posting something snarky in response. As The Inquisitr detailed a few days ago, something similar happened when former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted a clapback in response to one of the president’s tweets.

Despite the criticism Mark Hamill has received in response to his tweet about Ivanka Trump’s post, he’s not backing down. Those who follow the Star Wars actor’s Twitter page know that he’s criticized the president and his administration before, and it doesn’t look as if he’s planning to stop anytime soon.