‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dollar Bill Puts Ex-Lover In Her Place

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 1 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) doesn’t have time for Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) shenanigans. While it seems as if she may be reeling in the dressmaker, Dollar Bill will issue Shauna a stern warning.

When Bill doesn’t have time for you, he will make sure that you know it. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Shauna will come traipsing to the hospital. No doubt she wants to try and make amends with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) the same way that she tried to make peace with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Shauna and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are currently feeling the wrath of the Logan family after they discovered how Flo had betrayed them.

However, just as with Brooke, Shauna will be put in her place by her ex-lover. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill will quickly let Shauna know that she’s an unwelcome guest at the hospital. The media mogul is feeling particularly protective of Katie since she was just given a frightening diagnosis. Katie could lose her life if she doesn’t receive a kidney as soon as possible.

Bill will make it clear that Shauna will just upset Katie if she visits her. Prior to her collapse, Katie had visited Flo and told her that she was no longer welcome in their family and it would be better for her to leave Los Angeles. Bill will reiterate this fact and may even tell Shauna to go home. Even if she means well, just seeing Shauna could upset Katie.

As it is, Bill cannot stand the sight of Shauna or her daughter. Flo passed off his granddaughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), as her own. He vowed to make everyone pay who had a hand in covering up her identity. Just knowing that Shauna is not paying for her crimes sickens Bill.

Shauna may not appreciate Bill’s warning and may retaliate. However, she must take into consideration that Katie is a sick woman and that she should not jeopardize her health in any way. Bill and the Vegas gal may have words, but he can be very menacing if he needs to be. Shauna probably will back off when she sees that Bill means business.

Shauna definitely doesn’t need another enemy in L.A. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will learn that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) spent the night with Shauna, and all hell will break loose. It’s only a matter of time before Brooke confronts Shauna, too.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.