Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Red Bikini

The fitness model looked stunning in her barely-there bikini.

Kinsey Wolanski started off the workweek with a sizzling snap. On Monday, the fitness model posted a provocative photo on Instagram for her 3.3 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Kinsey, wearing a barely-there red bikini, posed on the edge of an infinity pool. The gorgeous background included green foliage, rolling hills, and a beautiful body of water.

The Russian-American model looked just as breathtaking as her surroundings. The stunner flaunted her long, lean legs and toned abs in her tiny two-piece. Her ample cleavage was also on full display.

Kinsey styled her long, blond hair in tousled waves and opted to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her lovely features.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments.

“That is a gorgeous view and you look beautiful as well,” gushed an admirer.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote a follower, adding both a heart-eye and a fire emoji to the comment.

“It’s wonderful @kinsey_sue. The beauty of this place fits perfectly with you. It is a spectacle of nature,” praised another.

“Always beautiful and sexy,” chimed in a different commenter.

The post has already racked up more than 100,000 likes.

This is, by no means, the first time Kinsey has showed off her amazing assets on social media. Last week, the Instagram influencer drove her followers wild with a sexy bikini snap. The bombshell left little to the imagination in her yellow bikini top.

Not only is Kinsey a successful fitness model, she is also a total prankster. In June, the New York Post reported that Kinsey, with the help of her boyfriend, YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, pulled off a NSFW stunt at the Champions League final in Spain. The model ran across the pitch, wearing a revealing one-piece with the words “Vitaly Uncensored” written on it. As fans of the stunner are well aware, Vitaly Uncensored is the name of her boyfriend’s adult website.

Kinsey was soon stopped by security and was briefly detained.

Despite getting into some trouble, the prank seemed to be well worth the effort. Both Kinsey and Vitaly’s social media presence skyrocketed after the incident.

The model opened up about the antic on Twitter.

“Do things that scare you, go outside your comfort zone,” wrote Kinsey. “I live for the moments that make my heart race.”

The social media mogul attempted to perform a similar stunt at the Copa America in July, reported the Daily Express. Kinsey and Vitaly, however, were arrested.

To see more of Kinsey, be sure to check out her Instagram account.