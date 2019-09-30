Pamela Alexandra Shows Off Perfect Bubble Booty In Slow Motion Video Clip

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday to show off her enviable curves in a skintight outfit as she walked down the sidewalk.

In the video clip, the 30-year-old is dressed in a matching crop top and bottoms outfit that hugs every curve of her body. The outfit features swirling designs in different colors, including orange, brown, blue, and purple. The turtleneck long-sleeved top gives a peek of skin around the model’s trim waist before giving way to the high-waisted bottoms that flaunt her curvy hips and thighs.

The blond bombshell wore her normally curly tresses straight and loose around her face while adding a touch of black mascara and pink lip gloss. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Throughout the short clip, Pamela walks toward the camera and passes it as the cameraman follows her close behind. As she passes by, the camera starts filming in slow motion, catching her backside as it jiggles while she walks. Toward the end of the clip, the model turns her head around toward the camera and bursts out laughing, showing off her stunning, bright white smile.

In the caption of the video clip, Pamela writes that she’s shy in all caps while tagging her location in Zurich, Switzerland, with the geolocation feature of the app.

The model’s 2.6 million followers gave the post over 50,000 likes and 1,200 comments in the first 20 hours of being posted, expressing their love for her with compliments and a range of emoji, including hearts, heart-eyes, and drooling faces.

“God I love your videos,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look absolutely AMAZING,” another follower gushed.

“Idk about y’all, but Switzerland looks like a mighty great place to visit,” yet one more fan chimed in, following up with a fire and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the popular model has undergone a transformation in the past year after making the resolution to become more fit. She has since shared her progress with her followers as she works out and maintains a diet that works for her figure. Her followers love her frequent updates as she reveals her tighter skin and killer curves in post after post.

Commenting on how she feels after starting her fitness regimen, the model posted on Instagram that her brain is working faster, and she feels so inspired and motivated while her creativity and productivity have increased as well.