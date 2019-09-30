‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Gets Down On Her Knees In Tiny Bikini On The Beach

Haley Kalil seems to be going through a black bikini phase, if her most recent Instagram updates are any indication. Over the past couple of days, the model shared a few stunning shots of herself enjoying the beach in black, and they are on fire. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a triple update in which she sets Instagram ablaze as she strikes sexy poses getting down on her knees.

In the series, the former Miss Minnesota is kneeling down in the sand near the ocean as she rocks a black two-piece bathing suit. The classic triangle top has thin straps that go over her shoulders, and its cups connect via a tied-up knot that dangles onto her stomach. Kalil — who is the wife of NFL player Matt Kalil, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — teamed her bikini top with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sit above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs fully on display. The bottoms also feature high-cut legs, which help accentuate the model’s full hips and strong thighs. As she indicated via the tag paired with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Swimsuits for All, an online retailer for women’s swimwear that specializes in sizes 4 and up.

In the photos, Kalil is posing by the ocean as its waves wash over her lower body. All three snaps show her in the same bikini and location, though she is striking slightly different poses in each one. In the first, she is completely down in the sand with her knees spread in front of her as she shoots a more serious look at the camera. In the second, she is higher up on her knees while smiling bright and big, while the third shows her with a more goofy look on her face.

Since going live and at the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers — has garnered about 7,000 likes and upward of 50 comments in under a day. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty as well as her sense of humor.

Loading...

“Gorgeous!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart and a heart eyes emoji.

“Incredibly sexy,” chimed in another fan, adding a heart, a taco, fire, and beer emoji following the message.

“Caption speaks to me,” said a third fan.