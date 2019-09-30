Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Eye-Popping Tiny Black Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko has spent the summer thrilling her fans with one bikini shot after another. Her 10.1 million followers never seem to tire of looking at her fabulous figure. On Monday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that left little to the imagination as she practically spilled out of a tiny black bikini.

In the photo, Anastasiya was outside leaning against a lifeguard stand on a beach. The beauty’s bikini top covered very little flesh and left most of her breasts on display. She wore a sheer pink coverup that hung loosely around her elbows and covered part of her hips. There was no doubt that Anastasiya’s cleavage was the focal point of the shot.

The model wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, smokey eyes and thick lashes. She wore a nude color on her lips and styled her hair in a messy bun. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of large dangle earrings and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, the Russian bombshell encouraged her followers to be themselves unapologetically while also being loving.

Her fans were certainly loving the photo. Some of them left behind heart and smiley face emoji, while others were able to find the words to express what they thought of the snap.

“You look alike a doll,” one admirer wrote.

“Doesn’t get any better than this,” one fan commented.

One follower said Anastasiya was “breathtakingly gorgeous,” while another said she was “stunning.”

“Unreal beauty,” said another follower.

“I love you,” one admirer quipped.

One fan told Anastasiya that her beauty was worthy of being preserved in a museum forever.

It is not unusual for Anastasiya’s followers to gush over her risque photos. She seems to love to showcase her endless curves in a variety of clothing styles. In fact, she often pushes the limits as to what Instagram will allow.

The brunette bombshell is well-known for her curvy derriere, which she often puts on display for her fans to drool over. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she wore a white thong bikini that left very little to the imagination. But she has also showed off her bottom — and the rest of her incredible figure — in some pieces of clothing that look so tight, one wonders how she even got them on.

Fans wanting to see more of Anastasiya can follow her Instagram account.