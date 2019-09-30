Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Enviable Booty In Racy Video

Tammy Hembrow is an Instagram fitness model who has attracted almost 10 million followers with her inspiring posts and enviable figure. In a recent video clip posted to the model’s account on Sunday, the 25-year-old shows off her gym-honed body in a tiny outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

The mother of two poses with her back to a bathroom mirror as she holds her cell phone out to the side to film her backside. She’s dressed in a tiny white short-sleeve crop top that teases a bit of skin around her abdomen and super-short booty shorts that barely contain her busty backside. Pulled up high around her waist, the gray shorts are cut at an angle around the leg holes and pulled halfway up her backside, showing off her sculpted legs.

The model completes the look with her blonde tresses loose around her face and down her back, partially covering her face. She adds a touch of black mascara and eyeliner and pink, pouty lips. The model’s hot pink dagger nails also draw the eye.

Throughout the short clip, Tammy shifts her hips from side to side while turning her body slightly and making sure to catch all of her angles.

In the caption of the video, the fitness guru tells her followers to excuse her bed hair while asking who is training with her app today. Tammy gives her eager fans a list of perks that they receive when they use her app, Tammy Fit, including gym and home workout programs, a calorie calculator, meal plans, a food diary, and a step and water intake tracker. While the app is only currently available for the iPhone, the model adds that the version for Android is very close to launching.

The model’s followers left over 200,000 likes on the clip and almost 2,000 comments in the first day of being posted in which they complimented her on her enviable figure and added their opinions about her app. Many Android users were excited to hear that the app would soon be launching for their phones while those who had already experimented the app sang its praises.

“My FAVORITE training app!” one Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Looking Fantastic, Tammy!!!!!!!!!!!” another follower complimented the model.

“Literally goals,” yet one other fan chimed in.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram model is a frequent poster, often taking to the site to leave tantalizing snaps of herself dressed in an array of outfits, from workout clothes to bathing suits and lingerie.