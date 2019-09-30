LeAnn Rimes Flaunts Killer Legs In Skimpy White Dress For Latest Instagram Update

LeAnn Rimes recently shared the first track off of her new live album, Rimes Live At Gruene Hall, and her fans went wild. However, her Instagram update also sent her followers into a frenzy because of the stunning photo that accompanied it.

In the photo, LeAnn is seen standing onstage with her hands in the air as she gets the crowd going at a concert. She holds a mic in her hand and displays a huge smile while interacting with the audience.

Rimes wore a tiny white dress, which boasted thin straps. The ensemble showed off the singer’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, toned arms, and fit figure. Of course, fans know this isn’t the first time that LeAnn has exposed some skin on social media.

LeAnn wore her long, blond hair in a classic ponytail and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back. She also appeared to wear a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and a bronzed glow. She added long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips to complete her glam look.

Fans immediately began to flock to the comment section to leave their thoughts on the photo and song.

“Such a beautiful voice,” one fan gushed.

“Just outstanding,” another follower wrote.

“Love,” a third comment read.

“You are awesome!” another Instagram user stated.

While LeAnn is busy promoting her new album, she’s also been making headlines for her longstanding feud with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brandi Glanville, per Bravo.

As many fans know, LeAnn and Brandi have had bad blood for a long time following Rimes having an affair with Glanville’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian. LeAnn and Eddie are now married, but it seems that the feud isn’t dead and buried.

Rumors that feud may have been reunited come after Rimes’ close friend and fellow singer, Tanya Tucker, was set to appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Tanya had believed she was appearing on the show with Brandi, and had texted LeAnn for advice on how to handle the reality star if she were to say anything snarky about Rimes.

“She said, ‘you know what? You’ll put her in her place. There will be no problem with that.’ I said well, I’d hate to have to kick some a**,” Tucker joked, adding that she doesn’t know Glanville, but that she’s very close to Rimes.

However, Tanya said she would be open to chatting with Brandi as long as she didn’t say anything bad about her pal.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes by following the stunning singer on her Instagram account.