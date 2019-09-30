‘The Conners’ Lecy Goranson Says Broke Becky Might Look For ‘A Different Kind Of Guy’ Now That She’s A Mom

The troubled character could finally find stability as the ABC sitcom moves forward.

The Conners introduced their newest family member when Becky Conner gave birth to her baby on the Season 2 premiere, but motherhood won’t be easy for the single mom (played by Lecy Goranson). The character will deal with the emotional and financial struggles after giving birth to her first baby, as The Inquisitr reported.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, The Conners star Lecy Goranson said that Becky “won’t have a second to breathe” as she juggles the fallout of baby Beverly Rose’s premature birth.

She will also have no help from her baby’s father, her now-deported restaurant co-worker Emilio (Rene Rosado), who won’t be seeing his way out of Mexico anytime soon. But because Emilio worked at a low-paying busboy job at Casa Bonita, The Conners daughter never expected much financial support from him anyway. While Goranson acknowledged that Becky “definitely wants Emilio to be safe and cares about him,” she pointed out that she didn’t know him well and had never counted on his support from the get-go.

“Emilio’s also not Daddy Warbucks; he’s financially challenged as well, so I don’t think she depended on him so much. But, she’s definitely left with a huge debt, a lot of hospital bills and the question of who’s going to help her with childcare while she’s working. It’s a lot.”

Becky will surely have the support of the close-knit Conner clan as embarks on her new life as a mom. But does that mean romance is out of the question for her? After the character lost her husband Mark (the late Glenn Quinn), she led a promiscuous lifestyle. Going forward, Goranson predicts the eldest Conner daughter will be looking for stability instead of one night stands.

“My instinct is that Becky’s going to want a different kind of guy. She’s going to look for someone who’s more of a support system, more stable, someone who’s good with her baby. And, someone who also makes her feel attractive again. I think she might be worried that her mojo is gone a little bit after having the baby.”

Of course, Becky Conner’s love life probably won’t get a boost any time soon. In addition to the fact that her baby will likely be her focus, she spent much of the last season of Roseanne and the first season of The Conners still mourning the loss of her husband Mark. Fans were first introduced to the rebellious Mark Healy character on the third season of Roseanne back in 1990. It took a while for Becky’s parents, Roseanne and Dan Conner (Roseanne Barr, John Goodman), to warm up to her bad boy beau, but eventually, he became family.

When the Roseanne revival debuted in 2018, it was revealed that Mark had died, although no details of how he passed away or when were given. In real life, Roseanne actor Glenn Quinn died of a drug overdose in 2002.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.