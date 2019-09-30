Amy Duggar Dazzles In New Maternity Photo Shoot, Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message

It's Amy Duggar's birthday!

Amy Duggar is not only 39 weeks pregnant, but she is also celebrating her birthday as well. She just turned 33 on September 30 and is about to become a first time mom. The former reality star has been very active on social media as she has shared her journey throughout her pregnancy and other aspects of her life.

The Duggar cousin’s most recent post via Instagram included a gorgeous maternity photo shoot that she says has become one of her favorites. She has had quite a few taken at various stages of her pregnancy. Now that she is nearing the end, Amy and her husband Dillon King are both getting very excited to meet their little boy, Daxton Ryan King. The recent series of photos displays her growing baby bump that is now quite large, as it should be. Amy is cradling her tummy lovingly in most of the snaps.

The birthday girl is wearing a glamorous full-length beige dress featuring a glittering bodice that transforms into a plain flowing skirt. It certainly accentuates her baby bump nicely. The first picture has her sitting on a matching sofa, while the rest of the Instagram photos have her standing up in different poses.

Amy Duggar shared her heart on what this baby means to her, especially now after her heart was shattered by the death of her best friend, grandma Mary Duggar. Those two were super close and hung out all the time. She said in the post that it has been a difficult year so far, but she believes that God’s timing is perfect in that she has her unborn child to keep her heart happy. Despite all the tears that she shed after her terrible loss, Amy has been comforted by her baby’s presence in her belly.

Taking to her Instagram a week ago, Amy revealed that she was having early contractions. She headed to the hospital, but wasn’t dilated at all. She was sent home to rest until Daxton decides to arrive. She is ready for the real thing, but don’t expect to see her giving birth on reality TV at all. As a previous report by The Inquisitr revealed, she and Dillon have chosen not to have the birth of their son filmed for any episodes of TLC’s Counting On. The niece of Jim Bob and Michelle noted that this was one thing that she wants to be kept private.

Amy Duggar is ready to meet her little bundle of joy, but it looks like she is also treasuring the time spent watching her baby bump grow and anticipating his arrival.

Amy and Dillon will keep their followers updated on the arrival of their son on their Instagram accounts.