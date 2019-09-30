Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Heats Up Instagram With Stunning Bikini Photo

Sara Orrego has attracted over a million followers to her Instagram page thanks to her stunning good looks and bubbly personality, which often comes through via her posts, as was the case with her most recent update. Over the weekend, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself hanging out poolside in a bikini that puts her incredible figure in full evidence, as she wished her fans a great week.

In the photo, Orrego is seen sitting by a swimming pool with a coffee mug as she rocks a white two-piece bathing suit. A triangle top with thin straps go over her shoulders, while its bras connect in the middle in a knot, giving the bikini a romantic detail. The brunette stunner teams her top with a pair of matching white bottoms whose straps tie on the sides, sitting low on her frame. As indicated by the tag she includes over the photo and in her caption, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Makak Swim, a brand she often models for, as is evident on its Instagram page.

Orrego is sitting with her legs to the front as she twists her upper body to face the camera, in a pose that causes her abs and obliques to engage, while also showcasing her derriere.

The South American model has her light brown hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders. Orrego is shooting an intent gaze at the camera with her lips parted. Her face is framed by her strong, powerful brows while her green eyes are accentuated by a little mascara of her long lashes.

Since going live, the post — which Orrego shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 119,000 likes within about a day. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 1,100 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit among her following.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Colombia native flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to wish her a great week. As per usual, most of her fans share their admiration for the model in her native Spanish.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, this isn’t the first time Orrego shares a photo of herself in a white bikini. Just a few days ago, the model took to her Instagram to share yet another snapshot in which she flaunts her curves in a different swimsuit in the same color.