Reese Witherspoon Nudges Adorable Son Deacon Phillippe To Teach Her TikTok In Cute Instagram Post

Superstar actress Reese Witherspoon is determined to be a cool mom to her three kids and she put forth a pretty good effort over the weekend. Reese posted a fun video via her Instagram page that included her son Deacon Phillippe and chances are good that plenty of moms can identify with the dynamics in this clip.

The video that 43-year-old Reese posted with her 15-year-old son Deacon had Witherspoon asking for a tutorial on the social media app TikTok. Deacon, Reese’s son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, patiently explained the basics of what TikTok is.

After that, Reese took it upon herself to demonstrate some of today’s “cool” dance moves. Naturally, Deacon was amused and slightly horrified by his mom’s efforts. In the caption of her post, Witherspoon joked that she thinks she nailed it as she added an emoji signaling that she was cry-laughing.

Witherspoon has 19.3 million followers on Instagram and this video post clearly resonated with many of them. In just under 24 hours, the clip already had 3.46 million views.

Reese and Deacon’s video also had nearly 850,000 likes and almost 26,000 comments in that same timeframe. Both fans and fellow celebrities adored the video and couldn’t help but gush over how sweet Deacon was.

For example, Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, joked about how good the video was. She also asked Reese to teach her how to raise such well-behaved kids.

Fellow actress Mindy Kaling, who worked with Reese on the movie A Wrinkle in Time, noted that she’d watched the clip nine times and thought Reese was “so funny.” Kaling also pointed out that she couldn’t believe how polite Deacon was.

Jennifer Garner commented about how cute Reese and Deacon were together, and Victoria Beckham noted that this clip was “everything.” Jessica Capshaw added that she hadn’t thought it was possible to love Reese more than she already did, but apparently this video nudged her to the next level.

Fans of Reese’s love anything she posts on Instagram that includes one of her three kids. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Witherspoon’s 20-year-old daughter Ava is the spitting image of her mom and the actress’ followers adore seeing the pair together. Reese also has a 7-year-old son, Tennessee James, with her current husband Jim Toth.

Judging by the fan reaction to this clip of Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe, followers of the actress would love to see a lot more content just like this appear on her Instagram page. The teen son of Reese and Ryan looked like he was a pretty good sport in this case, so everybody will be watching and waiting to see if he’ll do some additional tutorials for his hip and happening mom.