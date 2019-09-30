Kim Kardashian & Big Sister Kourtney Reportedly Feuding On And Off Camera

The tension between Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian appears to be occurring both on and off the camera. A new story published by Radar Online cites sources close to the family that claim they are no longer speaking unless they have to. The website reported that the relationship between the sisters has deteriorated so badly that they can no longer be in the same room together without bickering.

“Kourtney has hated Kim for a couple of years now. She thinks she’s vapid and mean and Kourtney has much better things to do with her time than kiss up to Kim,” reported Radar Online.

The sisters’ reported contentious relationship has played out in front of the cameras as well during the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kim was heard telling their mother Kris Jenner that Kourtney accused her of being a “fake humanitarian hoe.”

This argument came after Kourtney and Kim disagreed over Kim becoming more involved in humanitarian issues such as working with the Trump administration to release Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life behind bars for a nonviolent drug offense and served 21 years in jail before Kim came upon her story on Twitter and pushed for her release.

Kourtney reportedly claims that her sister should not be talking about world issues when she, according to a claim by Radar Online, “has not contributed one ounce to the world.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kourtney also clashed with her mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble after he stated that he would strike her daughter Penelope if she ever bit him as the family discussed the little girl’s behavior issues on camera. She was reportedly “not okay” with his comments. Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, clapped back at Corey for suggesting he would use force against his young daughter if she needed discipline.

During the battle, which was played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the men disagreed and the reality star revealed she never has any intention of using physical discipline against her children.

Us Weekly reported a story detailing that the reality star’s nanny had reportedly quit after Penelope scratched her in the face while she was putting the young girl in the car. In another episode of the television series, Kourtney revealed that she worries about how to properly discipline Penelope since what works for her older son Mason does not work for her daughter. She and Disick, who are parents to both children, also share another child, Reign.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.