Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Their Engagement With A Lavish Party And Some PDA

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made sure they celebrated their impending nuptials in style.

The couple recently celebrated their engagement party on Sunday, September 29. According to Hollywood Life, the couple was surrounded by their family and friends as they shared their love with everyone.

JLo made sure to share some photos of the event on her Instagram page. In one photo, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is wearing a white, ruffled one-strap dress. A-Rod has on a button-down shirt and suit coat for the momentous occasion. In the photo, the two are sharing a kiss at the party, and the snap received more than 1.6 million likes at the time of writing. The pic also received more than 5,000 comments from JLo’s fans.

“Love begets love…we won’t soon forget the sheer warmth of that night!” one follower commented.

“Beautiful! Congrats!” another follower exclaimed.

“AYEEE YOU GUYS ARE MELTING MY HEART,” another follower said.

In her caption, Lopez tagged the host of the engagement party. According to her tag, the party was hosted at actress Carol Sager’s home. Sager also posted a pic from the event on her Instagram page. The actress is seen in the photo with both JLo and her best friend, actress Leah Remini. Both JLo and Sager used the hashtag #engagementparty in their pictures.

The Inquisitr previously reported that JLo and A-Rod became engaged back in March. The couple’s somewhat-late engagement party is most likely due to the “On The Floor” singer’s bustling schedule. The multi-hyphenated star recently premiered Hustlers, in which she starred alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer, among others. She also launched her most recent fragrance earlier this month. In addition, the singer announced that she and Shakira will be the performers at the halftime show for the 2020 Super Bowl. The halftime show will be the first for the “Waiting for Tonight” singer.

Although the couple is more than ready to say “I Do,” their schedules have made things difficult to set a date. A source reportedly revealed to HL that the couple isn’t in a rush to figure out exactly when they will be tying the knot. The two are reportedly hoping to take things as slowly as possible.

“It’s still in the early stages and she’s keeping it all very hush-hush. Though she’s begun planning, but she’s in no major rush [to get married] and neither is Alex,” the source shared.

This will be JLo’s fourth marriage and A-Rod’s second.