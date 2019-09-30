Khloe Kardashian Exposes Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update, Blocks Fans From Leaving Comments

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram update is one of her sexiest photos yet. However, her fans won’t be able to share their thoughts on the racy photo because the reality star has blocked her followers from leaving comments on the snap.

In the photo — which gained over 363,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after it was posted — Khloe is seen standing in front of a pink background as she leaves little to the imagination in a cleavage-baring top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shows off her ample cleavage, toned arms, and bare shoulders in the photo as she wears a top that is pulled down low to expose some major skin.

Khloe wore her long, blond hair up in a ponytail on top of her head in the photograph. Kardashian’s blond mane was styled in loose waves that fell down her back and flowed down her shoulders as she gave the camera a sexy stare.

The mother-of-one also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her noticeably plump lips to complete the glam look.

Kardashian may have disabled comments on the post due to the types of statements that usually follow a close-up photo of her face. Many of her followers will call her out for editing her pictures, or even having plastic surgery as her face tends to look different in photos from time to time.

Khloe didn’t reveal why the comments were shut off, but did wish her fans a good day and sealed the message with a kiss emoji.

However, Kardashian may have shut off the comments after her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, made headlines for leaving some “thirsty” comments on her recent sexy posts, per FOX News.

Meanwhile, the reality star has bigger things to think about. Recently, Khloe’s longtime best friend, Malika Haqq, announced her surprising pregnancy on social media, and People magazine reports that Kardashian couldn’t contain her excitement over the news.

“My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!” Khloe wrote in the caption of a photo of the pair on Instagram after the news dropped.

“My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika,” Khloe added on her Instagram story.

