Kylie Jenner Goes Shirtless While Tugging Down Her Sweats & Flashing Her Rock-Hard Abs

Kylie Jenner seems to be shooting down pregnancy rumors with her latest social media post. Over the weekend, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram story to show off a closeup look at her stunning midsection, as she flaunted her rock-hard abs.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Kylie was seen holding her phone up to a mirror as she went shirtless in the snap. Jenner wore nothing but a pair of baggy black sweatpants and a gray bra. The ensemble showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, ample cleavage, and curvy hips as she tugged down her pants to show fans even more of her fit figure.

“Ok my body is really pulling the f*ck through these days,” Jenner captioned the short video.

The clip comes just days after The Inquisitr reported that Kylie was reportedly admitted to the hospital following some severe flu-like symptoms, which she’d been suffering from for days during what was being called an “intense illness.”

TMZ claimed that Kylie had been receiving care after suffering from severe nausea and dizziness, which caused her to miss several work commitments, such as presenting at the Emmy Awards with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, was out of town on vacation during her illness, but her father, Caitlyn Jenner, was said to be by her side, making sure that she was being properly taken care of.

Of course, rumors that Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, may be expecting their second child began to run wild following the report of Jenner’s nausea.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest video seems to dispel any pregnancy or baby bump speculation — at least for now.

Following her illness, Jenner took to social media to show some major appreciation for her fans, who have been sending her love, prayers, and tons of support.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes to my friends to my followers. I really appreciate it,” Kylie stated in her Instagram story, telling her fans that she was feeling “so much better.”

Kylie must be feeling better, as she’s back to work. Jenner shared a photo of herself with her mother on Sunday as they both wore black leather outfits and diamond necklaces while on a private plane, revealing that they were headed to “business meetings.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.