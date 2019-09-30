Helen Mirren Skips Down The Runway Barefoot, Laughing All The Way

Helen Mirren pleased the audience when she decided to prance down the runway at Paris Fashion Week barefoot.

Helen Mirren may be 74-years-old now, but she’s as beautiful and beloved as ever. The award-winning actress recently made an appearance during Paris Fashion Week when she walked down the runway at L’Oréal’s spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear show. The star wore a long and flowing black-and-white gown, which she ended up hiking up so she could walk freely. But it wasn’t Mirren’s dress that captured the crowd’s attention and pleased fans on this particular occasion. Instead, it was the unique way she walked down the runway, according to Today.

Mirren, who will star in the upcoming film Catherine the Great, decided she didn’t want to take on the runway with the poise and sophistication that is typical at such events. She wanted to stand out and have fun with it. Thus, she decided to kick off her shoes and literally skip down the runway barefoot. The star couldn’t help but laugh at herself, exuding total joy as she skipped and pranced, winning over the audience.

The actress is getting older but isn’t in the least bit upset about it. Mirren has decided that there’s no reason that her age should keep her from loving life and enjoying every minute. She’s decided to simply roll with it, she said in an interview after the show. She also talked about what she learned about aging from her mother and how she no longer feels the desire to go back in time because she loves where she is now.

“It’s much better to age disgracefully! Take it on the chin and roll with it. You die young or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it. My mother once said, ‘Never worry about getting older.’ I know the thought of you being 45 when you’re 25 is, ‘Oh my god! Who wants to be 45?’ But it’s amazing because when you get to be 45, you’ll realize it’s actually very cool and you don’t want to be 25 again.”

Mirren went on to say that there are advantages and disadvantages at every age, emphasizing that it is important to make the most of where you are rather than wishing to move forward or go backwards.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Mirren made headlines when she dissed the streaming giant Netflix at CinemaCon, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She shocked many by yelling, “F**k Netflix” while on stage, only partially jokingly.

Her comments came in relation to complaints regarding the way streaming services have totally changed the face of the entertainment industry.