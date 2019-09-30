‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: ‘The Pool: Part Two’ Will Continue To Explore The Lives Of The Pearson Clan

This Is Us continues to stun viewers by allowing them to come along on the journey of the life of the Pearson clan via flashback, present-day and flash-forward scenes. This way, fans can fully understand the dynamics which have helped shape the lives of the members of this beloved television family.

In a new teaser trailer for the show’s October 1 episode, “The Pool: Part Two,” fans will see Beth and Randall attempt to adjust to life in Philadelphia. These scenes will also intersperse with flashback moments of Jack and Rebecca taking their children, The Big Three, to the pool and the emotional issues the outing causes for Kevin, Randall, and Kate.

This episode directly correlates to an episode in Season 1 of the series titled “The Pool.” In the episode, Kevin almost drowns while his parents attend to Randall and Kate; Kate is ostracized by her classmates for being overweight; and Randall befriends other black children at the pool, trying to understand his place in the world as a young man of color being raised by a black family.

Also in a clip for the new episode, fans see Kate stunned at how physically fit her husband Toby is becoming after he had struggled with his weight for so many years. It leads to a question of whether or not this will be a journey the couple will embark on together, or if it will cause issues between them. Fans of the show know that Kate has struggled with her weight since she was a young girl, and watching her husband successfully begin to change his lifestyle could very well bring up old issues for the new mother of baby Jack.

The couple is also seen in the trailer dealing with the aftermath of a diagnosis that their son’s vision issues appear to be permanent. Although he can see some shapes and shadows, baby Jack is blind. Kate states in the clip that she knows everyone in the family is worried about their young family, but her son “is going to live a life without limits.”

This is a testimony to how strong Kate has become since Jack was born and his initial first days in the NICU, where she was unsure of how to take care of him.

Fans were divided over the Season 4 premiere of the show, titled “Strangers,” which introduced an older Jack. Much of the show was set in the future, explaining how Toby and Kate’s son was initially alone living in his apartment with his dog when he met a waitress at a local diner with whom he fell in love and began a family. He also was a musician like his mother Kate and his grandmother Rebecca before him, reported TV Line.

The Inquisitr previously reported that viewers were also treated to the introduction of Cassidy Sharp, a Marine stationed in what appeared to be the Middle East. After returning home she appeared to be suffering from lack of a job as she re-acclimated herself into family life and a strained marriage.

While fans do not know how her story will become one with the Pearson family, during her discussion with other veterans at an office meeting, Vietnam veteran Nicky Pearson threw a chair through the window, shattering it.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.