‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: New Sneak Peek Teases Chaos In Port Charles

A new sneak peek teasing General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 30 has just emerged, and it’s finally time for Carly and Sonny’s baby to be born. Viewers saw this big development begin during Friday’s show, and it looks as if it’ll be at the center of the action throughout this new week.

The new sneak peek shared via Instagram provides a glimpse at what everybody can expect as Carly and Sonny prepare for their baby’s birth. As The Inquisitr previously noted, there are some General Hospital spoilers suggesting that there may be a crisis ahead with the birth.

Carly and Sonny know that the baby has spina bifida, although they’ve kept that to themselves. Now, however, there seem to be some hints signaling that something additional rattles everybody as the baby finally joins the family.

General Hospital spoilers from the new sneak peek reveal that Sonny will be with Carly in the delivery room as she has her Cesarean section. Michael, Josslyn, and Kristina will all be waiting together at GH, and the preview shows them looking rather concerned.

According to SheKnows Soaps, something about all of this leaves Carly and Sonny anxiously waiting during Thursday’s show. That would seem to indicate that the baby perhaps does have some issues, and that Sonny and Carly simply have to be patient and hope for the best.

It could be that the baby faces surgery right away due to the spina bifida, or perhaps the new Corinthos family member is in the ICU as a result of the early birth or something of that nature. Little else in terms of solid General Hospital spoilers about the baby have been revealed yet, but viewers should learn more during Monday’s show.

The week of September 30 also has action on a number of other fronts. Sam faces trouble thanks to the sneaky nurse connected to Dawn of Day, and Nelle will be popping up loose in Port Charles. Nina and Valentin are preparing for their big wedding just as Sasha braces herself to tell Nina the truth about not being her biological daughter.

Viewers will see Kevin pop up, and General Hospital spoilers note that he’ll be a bit suspicious about what his wife is up to. Laura will spend more time with Curtis, and Soap Central indicates that Kevin will be feeling motivated about something.

The week also brings renewed determination from Kim, Julian trying to cope with his heartbreak, and sweet moments between Chase and Willow. General Hospital spoilers tease that Lulu and Dustin will spend more time together, and viewers will see Hayden talking with both Ava and Finn at various points.

Despite Shiloh’s death, Peter continues to scramble and worry. General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 30 hint that viewers will have a lot to keep up with over the course of these next few shows, and it sounds as if there’s a lot of action on the way.