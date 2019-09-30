Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Gets Soaked On The Beach In Skimpy White Two-Piece

Devin Brugman is in a bikini again on Instagram, and her fans are loving every minute of it.

On Sunday, September 29, the bikini queen geared her 1.3 million Instagram followers up for the launch of her brand Monday Swimwear’s new Resort Collection with a sizzling new video that brought some serious heat to her page. In the short, slow motion clip, the babe was caught posing on a beautiful beach as a wave came crashing to the shore, getting her bikini body completely soaked from head to toe. As she noted in the caption of her post, Devin was rocking one of her “new favorite tops” from her swimwear line as the salty ocean water came splashing in around her and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand well.

Devin sent pulses racing in a skimpy white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The sexy set included a long line-style top with a daringly low scoop neck design that left the babe’s decolletage completely bare, flashing an insane amount of cleavage along the way.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Devin’s itty-bitty swimwear was arguably even more risque than her top, leaving very little to the imagination. Its cheeky design was showcased fully in the video, exposing the babe’s peachy derriere and perfectly bronzed legs as she watched the water come in all around her. Its waistband sat high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist and sculpted abs — though the areas hardly needed any help getting noticed.

The model kept her look simple by adding nothing more than a pair of gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling, letting the eye-popping new pieces from her clothing line take center stage. Her brunette tresses were worn down and slicked back to her head, already dripping wet from her time by the water, and she sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty and striking facial features shine.

One glance at the new addition to Devin’s feed explains exactly why it’s racked up over 68,000 views in less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram. The post has also earned more than 16,000 likes, and dozens of comments with compliments on the brunette bombshell’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re flawless,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was their “dream girl.”

Loading...

Others expressed their excitement for the new Monday Swimwear collection, with one person already noting they would be buying the same bikini top that Devin was wearing in the social media post.

This is hardy the first time that the babe has modeled some of her own creations on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently debuted the Sand Stripe bikini and matching sarong in another sizzling Instagram snap — a look her fans went absolutely wild for.