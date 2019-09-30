Kelly Ripa Is A Total Smokeshow In Gorgeous Red Dress & White Heels

Kelly Ripa looked stunning on Monday morning as she prepared to take the stage with her Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

In a behind the scenes video from the live taping of the show, which was posted to the show’s Instagram account, Ripa looked gorgeous and elegant in a read wrap dress with black tiger stripes. The ensemble hugged Kelly’s curves, and showed off her tiny waist, ample cleavage, and coveted sexy legs.

The talk show host accessorized her chic look with a pair of white, pointed-toe heels and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Ripa wore her shoulder-length blonde hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Kelly also rocked a full face of makeup for the first show of the week, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s co-host, Ryan, donned a black t-shirt, black slacks with a white box pattern on them, and a matching sport coat. He also wore bright, white sneakers and had his hair perfectly coiffed for the show as he and Ripa held hands while heading to set together.

Ripa’s viewers seemed to love the dress, and took to the comment section of the Instagram post to tell her so.

“Fancy, beautiful red [dress emoji] Kelly!” one fan wrote.

“Cute,” another social media user wrote.

“Nothing but love,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly also wore a bright red dress during Friday’s show, but the style was much different as it had no pattern or print, boasted a pleated skirt, and fell off her shoulders.

Loading...

According to Good Housekeeping, Kelly and her longtime husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, have been thrilling fans with some adorable PDA via their Instagram stories as of late.

It started with Consuelos took a video of Ripa walking towards him on the streets of New York City earlier this month. Then, Kelly began to do the same. They’ve since started showing love for each other simultaneously as they meet up from opposite directions like something out of a romantic comedy.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often post photos and videos of, and with, each other, and fans still love to see the couple flaunt their love for one another after over two decades of marriage.