Bella Thorne Gets Soaking Wet In Blue Bikini As She Takes A Dip In The Pool

Bella Thorne isn’t shy about showing off her body and often posts photos of herself rocking tiny bikinis, skimpy ensembles, and low-cut tops. This week was no different as the actress showed off her curves in a tiny blue bikini for her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, Bella took to social media to share two new photos of herself sporting the skimpy swimwear as she got soaking wet while taking a dip in a swimming pool. Thorne’s long strawberry blond hair is parted down the middle and completely drenched as she floats in the water and looks up at the camera for the aerial view. The former Disney star sported a baby blue bikini with thin spaghetti straps, which showed off her toned arms and gave fans a peek at her cleavage below the surface of the water.

Bella wore a no makeup look, which consisted of a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. However, her cheeks were rosy from being outdoors. The actress accessorized with multiple thick silver chains around her neck. A watch and other bracelets adorned both of her wrists as she smiled for the camera and even showed off one of her small tattoos on her shoulder.

Of course, Thorne’s fans went wild over the shots and took to the comment section to gush over the actress’s latest photos.

“Sun kissed beauty,” one social media user stated.

“Cutieee,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Natural queen,” a third comment read.

“You’re stunning!!” another person said.

According to Fox News, Bella is set to receive an award from the adult streaming service Pornhub for directing the film Her & Him. The 21-year-old will appear at the service’s annual awards show in October and will be honored with the Vision Award.

“I’m honored to receive this award. I’m excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light. Breaking the taboo of what’s classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is…beautiful visionary art,” Bella said in a statement after being named the recipient of the award.

Loading...

Entertainment Weekly reports that the adult film centers around “an edgy 20-something guy” who learns that his girlfriend has been searching for ways to kill him and get away with it after finding her internet search history.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Bella Thorne by following the actress on her Instagram account.