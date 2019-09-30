Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns In Tiny Satin Bra That Barely Covers Her At Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber’s Paris Fashion Week looks have now reached the point where they’re making individual headlines for each outfit. The 18-year-old daughter to Cindy Crawford has mostly nailed her appearances at the prestigious annual event, although a wardrobe malfunction in a fully sheer shirt did see the model expose her chest just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Kaia recovered quickly. The model’s Valentino wardrobe malfunction was followed by a stand-out appearance for French luxury brand Givenchy, with Daily Mail reporting the appearance showcased more than just the high-end designer’s looks — Kaia also debuted a tattoo.

Photos showed Kaia looking nothing short of stunning as she strutted her stuff down the runway. The brunette appeared in on-trend designs from Givenchy, with Kaia seen rocking a high-waisted, leather skirt with a sexy slit, plus a tiny, pink satin bra that was definitely on the minimal side. The slinky upper boasted a plunging neckline flaunting the model’s cleavage, although this is Givenchy – it’s never vulgar. Kaia looked a total goddess as she modeled the two-piece ensemble, with closeup photos showing a Beatles-inspired tattoo on the model’s left shoulder blade.

Kaia’s look was accessorized by duo-toned sandals in black and tan, although there was little else in the way of accessories. Then again, this girl needs no flourishes.

A photo of Kaia in her bra and skirt getup was posted to Givenchy’s Instagram: it currently sits at over 29,000 likes.

Kaia now seems to be joining fashion’s fastest-rising faces, alongside becoming somewhat of an “it” girl. The star seems to have slightly less of a Hollywood vibe than fellow supermodels such as Kendall Jenner or Sofia Richie. Then again, Kaia doesn’t have Kardashian-Jenner affiliations. What she does have is a giant sense of humor, though. The model was profiled by Vogue earlier this year, with the magazine asking Kaia whether or not her busy career leaves any room for romance.

Loading...

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t. But I’m not losing hope in all love forever. Plus: I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman,” the model said.

With that new tattoo and those edgy street vibes, fans would likely argue that little about this stunner is remotely close to a 70-year-old woman. Fans wishing to see more of Kaia should follow her Instagram.