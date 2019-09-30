Carrie Underwood Shows Off World-Famous Legs In A Mini Dress

Carrie's putting her legs on display in her sassy fringed stage outfit.

Carrie Underwood’s world-famous legs were on full display in a stunning new photo shared by her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, to social media on September 30. In snap, Underwood could be seen up on stage as part of her hugely popular “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” rocking out in a fun purple mini-dress.

The mom of two looked as stunning as ever as she hit the stage in the round, revealing her mile-long legs in the fringed look which had long strands stretching from her shoulders and down from her slim waist.

The blonde beauty belted out one of her hits for the crowd while surrounded by sparkles and lights as part of her huge stage show, likely the song “Cry Pretty” – the lead single from her 2018 album of the same name – which she ends her most recent tour stops with while wearing the sassy purple ensemble that showcased her stems.

In the caption, Calia by Carrie Underwood shared the brand’s mantra of #StayThePath alongside an inspiring message about “working out” not just physically but making sure all aspects of life are as healthy as possible. The account also added Carrie’s tour hashtag, #CryPrettyTour360, but didn’t explicitly reveal which of the recent stops around the U.S. the photo was taken during.

The latest look at her seriously fit and toned post-baby body (Underwood welcomed her second child with husband Mike Fisher back in January) come shortly after the star’s millions of followers were treated to a glimpse at her slim figure in another look from her huge tour.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the “Southbound” singer stunned fans on her own Instagram account as she shared a snap of herself rocking a pair of bedazzled short shorts while performing in Nashville as she proudly flaunted her amazing legs.

Underwood seriously stunned fans as she played the big show in her adopted hometown of Nashville at the famous Bridgestone Arena.

She’ll be back at the location in November to host the 2019 CMA Awards, and previously opened up about Brad Paisley’s reaction to not co-hosting the show with her for the first time in a decade. Instead, she’ll be on stage with fellow female country superstars Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

But as for how she got the insane legs she was showing off on the new snap, Underwood previously explained that she actually goes a little easier on herself than she used to since becoming a mom because of her insanely busy schedule balancing family and work life.

“I used to work out six days a week, but now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay,” she told E! News.