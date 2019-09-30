Cardi B Reveals How She Was Able To Stop Her Period To Have Sex With Offset For The First Time

Cardi B revealed that she took drastic measures to ensure that she and her now-husband, Offset, had a night to remember.

The “Money” rapper recently sat down for Angie Martinez’s new show, Untold Stories of Hip Hop, which airs on WeTV. According to The Source, Cardi used her interview to discuss how she met the Migos rapper. She said that, at first, she knew that she didn’t want to date Offset due to the fact that he was another rapper. At the time, Cardi was in the beginning stages of her career, and knew that dating a rapper could be a distraction. The mother of one was also reportedly nervous about being taken seriously as a rapper.

Once she met Offset, Cardi reportedly changed her mind about her rule. The “Press” rapper became smitten with Offest and wanted to make sure he wasn’t losing interest in her, as they hadn’t spoken to each other in three days. Cardi said that she knew she wouldn’t see Offset for another week, so she decided to end her menstrual cycle early in order to have sex with her then-boyfriend.

“I drunk like two ibuprofen and I drunk gelatin, Oh yes baby. And that stopped my period… And I f***** him,” Cardi remembered. “It’s like non-flavored Jell-o it was so disgusting.”

She added, “I don’t recommend y’all do this at home, I’m just one crazy b–ch.”

While Cardi is advising against others to use her natural remedy, it seemingly worked perfectly for her. The couple would go on to date each other exclusively and take their courtship to the next level. The Inquisitr previously reported that Cardi and Offset recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple recently shouted each other out on their respective Instagram pages with photos and videos of important moments in their relationship. Offset wrote on his page how the couple proved their spectators wrong by making it to their second anniversary after secretly tying the knot in September 2017.

“We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and the afterlife,” Offset wrote to his wife earlier this month.

Loading...

The hip hop couple is also proud parents to their daughter, Kulture, 1. Cardi gave birth to Kulture in April 2018 and has documented her milestones ever since. Kulture is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The “Walk it, Talk it” rapper has three other children from previous relationships.