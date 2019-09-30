American Model Alexa Collins Wows By The Pool In Tiny Black Bikini

Alexa Collins is getting in as much pool time as possible before the warm weather disappears.

On Sunday, September 29, the American model spent her day relaxing by the pool underneath the warm sun and found a moment to share a photo of her barely-there bikini to her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. The snap caught the babe posing underneath the shade of a luxurious bungalow with the cool, blue water behind her and a scene that hardly indicated that fall had begun.

Of course, a day by the pool calls for the perfect swimwear ensemble, and Alexa’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a skimpy black bikini from the brand Hot Miami Styles that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.

The itty-bitty bikini consisted of a push-up style top and a low, scoop-style neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. An embroidered floral design fell over top of the cups to give the classic two-piece design a flirty element, drawing even more attention to the babe’s voluptuous assets.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were a simple swimsuit staple and boasted a cheeky style that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The high-cut number provided coverage only where it was necessary, exposing Alexa’s peachy derriere and toned legs in their entirety. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and sculpted abs, though the area hardly needed any help. The post earned significant recognition from her 596,000 followers on the social media platform.

Alexa added a dainty pendant necklace to her look for a bit of bling, as well as a slew of rings along her fingers. She wore her platinum blond hair down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and passed her chest, perfectly framing her face that was done up with a glamorous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. The photo had gotten nearly over 18,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are a perfect beauty,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa had an “amazing body.”

“Honey you make this suit, not the other way around,” commented a third.

Alexa is hardly a stranger to flaunting her fit physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another photo to Instagram that saw her by the beach in a royal blue bikini with a scandalous cutout design — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.