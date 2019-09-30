Kelly Clarkson Slays Cover Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ In Shimmering Rainbow Dress

Kelly Clarkson’s cover songs seem to be getting better by the day. The singer opens each episode of her talk show with a brand new cover song, and Monday was no different as she slayed her own rendition of Lizzo’s “Juice” for her fans to rave over.

On Monday, Kelly’s version of the song was posted to her show’s Instagram account, and fans went wild during Kelly’s fan-favorite “Kellyoke” segment of the show.

In the video, The Voice coach came out strong as she wore a brightly-colored, shimmering rainbow wrap dress. The ensemble flaunted Kelly’s slimmer waist as she cinched her mid-section with a large black belt.

Kelly had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized the look with large good hoop earrings and knee-high black leather boots.

The singer also wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a neutral-toned eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Kelly’s fans could hardly handle the amazing cover, or her gorgeous look in the video, and swarmed the comments section to gush over the singer.

“She can sing EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote.

“That dress is everything!” another stated.

“My favorite show,” a third fan said of the talk show.

“So GOOD,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly has been covering all different genres of music from artists of all different eras. She’s recently belted out tunes by Reba McEntire, Britney Spears, Sheryl Crow, Prince, Madonna, and more in her fun-filled singing segment.

Recently, Kelly welcomed Reba to her show and the two women talked like old friends, likely because they consider each other family. Kelly is currently married to Reba’s former stepson, and the duo have spent a lot of time together.

“Out of all the fun we’ve had, I always have my little moments with you because I know we’re friends and we’re family, but you’re always like that hero to me, especially musically. You’re just a beast, like a pioneer for women,” Kelly told Reba, per People Magazine.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson by following her on social media, or tuning into her talk show, which airs weekdays on NBC. She also appears on The Voice Season 17, which currently airs on NBC.