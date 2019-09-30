‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Thinks New Voting System Is ‘Fair’ Despite Being In Bottom Two With Ray Lewis

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke thinks the new voting system for the series is “fair” despite being in the bottom two alongside celebrity partner Ray Lewis the second week of the new season.

In a blog post for Us Weekly, Burke revealed that in her years as a ballroom dancer, she was always judged in technique and that a return to that on the reality competition dance series is likely best for both the show and the competitors moving forward.

“I think it’s important that they get the last final say because I think it’s important that everyone understands why. If someone’s not technically sound or even close to being as good of a dancer as the other couple, they should be the ones going home,” she remarked of the new elimination procedures.

She then explained that as a professionally trained ballroom dancer, Burke felt adrift in seasons past when the show steered away from technique and more toward what would please the audience.

The judges’ scores will still count for half the calculated results for each couple. In the show’s updated voting procedures, viewers will be able to cast their choices live during the show instead of after the show. For those who will not be able to see the episode live, which is only occurring in Eastern and Central time zones, fans will have to vote on the basis of what they saw in last week’s show, and of course, for their favorite competing celebrity. Of the bottom two, which Burke and Lewis stood alongside Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, it was the judges who decided who should be saved and who should be eliminated, sending the legendary Supremes singer home in the second week of competition.

Burke feels that bringing the show back to mostly ballroom dancing will separate who can properly master the technique and who cannot. The pro applauded head judge Len Goodman for sticking true to the concept of the show that teaches celebrities how to dance in the demanding and difficult style of the ballroom. Alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, Goodman was tough but fair in what he expected from the performers this season.

The Inquisitr previously reported of the first week of competition that Goodman exclaimed he wanted to see more ballroom dancing this season and less “Beyonce stuff,” implying that there must be a delicate balance between straight ballroom movements and some contemporary moves to win favor from the panel of judges.

She also spilled secrets about her dance with Lewis for “Movie Night” to Us Weekly. Burke explained that all the couples were given a movie, and they have to reenact a scene from it, interpreted through dance. She didn’t reveal what movie they would depict, but she did infer that it is likely viewers have seen it and that she and Lewis would perform a cha-cha.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.